The Mutt E-Mail Client

Mutt 1.14.6 was released on July 11, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing an error resetting access-time for relative path mailboxes.

Mutt 1.14.5 was released on June 23, 2020. This fixes a regression when using $tunnel to connect to a preauthenticated IMAP connection.

Mutt 1.14.4 was released on June 18, 2020. This is an important bug-fix release. It fixes a possible machine-in-the-middle response injection attack when using STARTTLS with IMAP, POP3, and SMTP (CVE-2020-14954).

Mutt 1.14.3 was released on June 14, 2020. This is an important bug-fix release. It fixes a possible IMAP fcc/postpone machine-in-the-middle attack (CVE-2020-14093). It also fixes some GnuTLS certificate prompt issues.

Mutt 1.14.2 was released on May 25, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing a few prompt buffer-size issues and adding a potential DoS mitigation.

Mutt 1.14.1 was released on May 16, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing a documentation build issue and a few other small bugs.

Mutt 1.14.0 was released on May 2, 2020. This release has new features and bug fixes. See the UPDATING file, or for more details see the release notes page.

Mutt 1.13.5 was released on March 28, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing a use-after-free bug, and a couple format string processing bugs.

Mutt 1.13.4 was released on February 15, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing a possible memory corruption bug when sync'ing imap mailboxes, improving large-threaded mailbox opening speed, and reverting $ssl_force_tls to default unset.

Mutt 1.13.3 was released on January 12, 2020. This is a bug-fix release, fixing exit screen handling and a possible segfault on imap-logout-all.

Mutt 1.13.2 was released on December 18, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, reverting an incorrect cleanup change to mutt_dotlock made in 1.13.0.

Mutt 1.13.1 was released on December 14, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing two crash bugs involving IMAP and the postpone menu. It also reverts by default the 1.13.0 sidebar display changes. See the UPDATING file for more details.

Mutt 1.13.0 was released on November 30, 2019. This release has new features and bug fixes. See the UPDATING file, or for more details see the release notes page.

Mutt 1.12.2 was released on September 21, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing file monitor compilation on older systems, and application/pgp-encrypted attachment handling for sent emails.

Mutt 1.12.1 was released on June 15, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing issues with $forward_attachments, IMAP new mail detection, IMAP fcc'ing, and a build issue on OpenBSD. Additionally $fcc_before_send was added. See the UPDATING file for more details.

Mutt 1.12.0 was released on May 25, 2019. This release has new features and bug fixes. See the UPDATING file, or for more details see the release notes page.

Mutt 1.11.4 was released on March 13, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing a Gmail $trash bug that could end up deleting incorrect messages.

Mutt 1.11.3 was released on February 1, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing compilation with LibreSSL and various other bug fixes.

Mutt 1.11.2 was released on January 7, 2019. This is a bug-fix release, fixing compilation with the latest OpenSSL version and various other bug fixes.

Mutt 1.11.1 was released on December 1, 2018 (the "A Chorus Line" release). This is a bug-fix release, fixing a crash in the new $imap_qresync code.

Mutt 1.11.0 was released on November 25, 2018. This release has new features and bug fixes. See the UPDATING file, or for more details see the release notes page.

Mutt 1.10.1 was released on July 16, 2018. This is an important bug-fix release, fixing a code injection and a couple path traversal vulnerabilities.

Mutt 1.10.0 was released on May 19, 2018. This release has new features and bug fixes. See the UPDATING file, or for more details see the release notes page.

